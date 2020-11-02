Emma Corrin teams up with Miu Miu for Christmas campaign

Emma Corrin teams up with Miu Miu for Christmas campaign

In Irish fashion news, Emma Corrin joins a host of leading celebrity names as part of Mui Mui’s Christmas advertising campaign.

The 24-year old British actress has joined up with other major global celebrities including American model and fashion designer Chloe Sevigny as well as 66-year old international actress of film and TV Kim Basinger for this creative Christmas campaign from Miu Miu .

The Crown actress also joined Jordan Kristine Seamón and Snow White and the Huntsman actress Raffey Cassidy as part of this Christmas special.

The Italian fashion label which is a subsidiary of fellow fashion label Prada believe the cast line-up to their Christmas ad campaign adds a depth and richness to the Miu Miu universe.

Mui Mui say their choice of actresses and performers is geared towards what the Mui Mui brand represents which is transformation or reinvention, allowing women to be women.

According to Mui Mui, this campaign features the talents of established and emerging stars who are shown wearing their pre-spring 2021 collection. Imagery for this new portfolio were taken by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, under the creative direction of British stylist and fashion journalist Katie Grand.

The inclusion of Kim Basinger cements a long standing relationship between the American actress and the French based fashion label with Kim staring in various campaigns for the Italian fashion label over the years.

Mui Mui was founded back in 1993 by Miuccia Prada with its name coming from a family nickname

It’s a similar situation for 45-year old Chloe Sevigny who has worked and appeared in several campaigns for Miu Miu dating back to 1996.

According to Mui Mui, this Christmas campaign combines Chloe’s feminine strength with notions of girlhood as she is captured wearing pastel hues and crystal-adorned clothes featuring vintage-inspired frills and bold patterns.

You can check out peices from the new Mui Mui collection at their website www.muimui.com.

Emma Corrin teams up with Miu Miu for Christmas campaign