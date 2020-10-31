Timeless jewellery pieces to own in your twenties

Timeless jewellery pieces to own in your twenties

You have probably heard by now that the way you accessorise can make or break your outfit. and it is true. Even the most fashionable outfit on its own is not enough to be wow worthy.

People have used jewellery to reflect their style for years. The ability to make your outfits and you look fresh rests on your ability to accessorise.

Here at Teenage fashion Ireland we show you some timeless jewellery pieces that everyone should own in their twenties.

Hoops

Hoop earrings are more casual than formal. And this is why you should find a pair with a more evening-type aesthetic.

Having a pair of classy hoops means that you can transition your outfit into an elegant yet casual look easily. Just don’t go too big. A small or medium hoop is perfect for that timeless look.

Watch

Okay, so watches may have fallen out of favour in recent years. I mean, you don’t exactly need them to tell the time anymore, thanks to your phone.

However, in the age of smartphones, your watch is jewellery and serves no purpose than to make your wrist look good.

There is no right or wrong way to wear one. And thanks to its elegance, a watch can make you look more fashionable. If you think watches are too professional for you, they come in many different styles today so you are sure to find one that suits you.

Studs

We would say that you can sleep in your studs. But please don’t do that. While you may look stylish going to bed, you can potentially hurt your ears if you sleep in the wrong position.

Regardless, studs are the easiest earrings to wear. if you are not a fan of jewellery but want to look dressed up, stud earrings are perfect. You can even wear them with the most casual of outfits, your joggers and hoody. They can elevate your look and make you feel more put together.

Pendant Necklace

You should own one necklace that looks classy and chic. That’s where the pendant comes in. it’s also a great way to show off your personality and can be worn every day.

Nowadays, pendants come in a variety of shapes and sizes. You can go classic with a simple circle shape. Or even wear your initials around your neck. You know, in case you forget your name.

Pearls

Thanks to the re-emergence of fashion trends of the past, pearls have made a comeback in recent years. And we can understand why. They are classy, timeless, and extremely versatile.

If you purchase a piece of jewellery, you want to know that you are getting your money’s worth. No matter if you wear them with skirts, trousers, dresses or tops, you will find that pearls go with pretty much anything you have in your wardrobe.

Timeless jewellery pieces to own in your twenties