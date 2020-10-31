August McGregor extend their denim fashion range

In Irish fashion news, UFC Irish boxer Conor McGregor has shown off new fashion pieces from his new denim line collection.

The Crumlin boxing star has given his fans a glimpse of new pieces from his latest August McGregor fashion line which are designed in conjunction with American tailor to the stars, David August.

Items from McGregor’s new collection includes a range of trendy denim jackets, men’s hoodies, jeans, Tee shirts as well as sweatpants.

McGregor first partnered with August back in 2017 with the pair first launching their own fashion brand in 2018. Their debut collection included a selection of men’s T-shirts, hoodies and caps.

August and McGregor first derived a plan to enter into the fashion world together after Conor was being kitted and fitted out in one of August’s tailor made costumed suits.

From then McGregor fashion line has developed into a broader clothing line taking in new fashion pieces such as bomber jackets, suits and accessories.

The first collaboration between the pair came after McGregor and August Conor teamed up for a suit design which Conor wore at memorable press conference in 2017 for his fight against Floyd Mayweather which saw him don his “F*** You’ suit.

McGregor went on to release copies of his pinstripe suit which were selling for over €5,000 a piece. The 32- year old UFC star is set for showdown with American Ultimate Fighting Championship star Dustin Poirier this coming January. The last time the pair met in 2014, McGregor was conqueror.

Apart from his fashion line, McGregor has been busy keeping himself in trim while continuing to train with his son Conor Jr. and training partner Cian Cowley.

The South Dublin business entrepreneur also owns his own brand of whiskey, Proper No. Twelve. To date it has sold in excess of 2 million bottles with demand showing no signs of slowing down.

Pieces to watch out for in the new August McGregor denim collection are their AM X PRPS Black Stretch Denim Jeans ($198) and the AM X PRPS Navy Fighter Hooded Sweatshirt ($128.00)

You can view all of the August McGregor collection at augustmcgregor.com.

