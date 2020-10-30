Next and Laura Ashley to partner in new venture

In Irish fashion news, hight street and on-line retailer, Next are to partner up with Laura Ashley. The UK textile design company which is now owned by the MUI Group of Malaysia will relaunch their home fashion products with fellow British multinational clothing, footwear and home products retailer Next in an on-line and in-store partnership between both companies.

Advisors to Laura Ashley, Gordon Brothers who were responsible for taking the 66 year old company out of administration back in April were the ones to announce this exclusive partnership.

This is good news for Laura Ashley who were founded back in 1954 by the late Bernard Ashley. For Next it seems to be the perfect fit as they already have an established on-line presence that operates in over 70 counties worldwide. This is coupled with their 500 stores dotted across Great Britain and Ireland.

In a media statement released by Gordon Brothers they confirmed the partnership between Laura Ashley and Next with the hope of Laura Ashley expanding their portfolio of Laura Ashley’s licensees as well as their franchisees, which reinforces their e-tailing presence.

This will allow the Laura Ashley brand to expand and develop through future wholesale and retail relationships. Simon Wolfson who is Chief Executive Officer for Next revealed in a media statement that his company are delighted to partner with Gordon Brothers and the Laura Ashley team in helping to re-launch this iconic British brand.

Wolfson said” We believe that the combination of the design vision of the Laura Ashley team alongside Next’s online and retail infrastructure can combine to revitalise this world-class brand.”

Frank Morton who is the international Chief Executive Officer for Gordon Brother: believes that this unique partnership between Next and Laura Ashley allows for a new chapter and exciting journey for the relaunch of such an iconic British fashion label like Laura Ashley.

Morton went on to say” Our decision to acquire the brand was based on the global awareness of Laura Ashley and customer affinity for the brand, which will be renewed through this partnership.”

