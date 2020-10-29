New Amy Huberman Jewellery X Newbridge collection

In Irish fashion news, one of Ireland’s favourite actresses, Amy Huberman has released new pieces to her latest additions to her jewellery collection as part of her collaboration with Newbridge Silverware.

The 41-year actress is no stranger to working with one of Ireland’s leading silverware companies. In recent years the pair have teamed in co-designing beautiful jewellery pieces.

Items from the new Amy Huberman and Newbridge Silverware collection include a variety of stunning jewellery which includes pendants and chunky oval link charm bracelets, earrings and a magnificent brooch. These wonderful creations can be accessorised in various ways adding style and panache to any stylish fashion finish.

The inspiration behind Amy’s new jewellery range is down to her own love of Victorian antique charms and pendants which in days gone by were instruments used to share secret, romantic messages through symbols or a talisman of strength, courage, and good luck.

In a media statement released by the “Finding Joy” actress, she reveals that new charms have been integrated into the original collection with some representing contrasting symbols and meanings.

Amy explains that a pillar shaped black stone represents our strength and resilience which is very appropriate given the times we live in while a lightning bolt symbolises the force of our imagination and inspiration.

Her wild rose pattern reminds us that beautiful things can grow even in difficult circumstances. Amy’s key charm represents the idea of unlocking the door to our own destiny, but sometimes a little luck, sprinkled from a lucky horseshoe makes all the difference in our journey through life!

These easy to style and fashionable pieces are a combination of delicate and chunky pieces that look chic when styled in layers or as standalone pieces.

Each piece from Amy’s new jewellery collection are available in either a gold or silver 14 carat gold-plated finish. Each piece comes with a protective anti tarnish layer.

Pieces from Amy’s new collection are reasonably priced with her 14 carat gold plated earrings costing €25.00

You can check out the new Amy Huberman Jewellery X Newbridge Silverware collection at www.newbridgesilverware.com What a great homemade pressie for that loved one this Christmas. Perfect!