Zara unveil The Female Gaze lingerie collection

In Irish fashion news, Zara have launched their very own lingerie collection. The Spanish fashion house have unveiled a collection of ready to wear stylish underwear from their debut collection titled ‘The Female Gaze’

Zara who are one of the world’s leading fashion and apparel specialists were founded back1974 in A Coruña in Spain.

Today they are renowned globally for their fast fashion with products ranging from fashion clothing, accessories, swimwear, footwear as well as beauty and perfume products. Their new lingerie collection adds to their impressive portfolio of ready to wear fashion with customers spanning across all continents.

Zara are the largest of company inside their parent company Inditex group who also own well know fashion brands that include Pull&Bear and Bershka.

Their new lingerie collection hosts a wide selection of affordable ladies underwear and loungewear. This includes pyjamas, t-shirts leggings, bathrobes as well as accessories that include masks and socks.

Zara who are renowned for their affordable fashion lines have ensured that their new collection is just that.

Their lingerie collection includes the use of luxurious material and textiles in their construction of garments. Cool silks, lace, alpaca and cashmere ensure comfort to the wearer with traces of cotton and mesh evident in some pieces.

Zara’s ‘The Female Gaze’ collection combines classic with timeless fashion designs with a hint of amorous styling added for good measure.

What is evident in Zara’s new collection is the inclusion of neutral toning which dictates their ranges using shades of black, white, ochre, and grey.

The ad campaign which was put together for the launch and marketing purposes includes an array of fabulous black and white shots created by Dutch photographer by Annemarieke van Drimmelen.

With prices ranging between €10 to €129, stand out pieces to look out for include their silk camisole top (€59.95) and matching silk shorts (€49.95)

You can shop Zara’s extensive lingerie range in time for Christmas at www.zara.ie.

