How to style ladies leather jackets this winter 2020

All of us know when winter comes it’s all about remaining on style but warm as well! Insulation is nearly as important as looking good in our favourite winter warmers.

When we think of traditional outer laying during the cold seasons, long woollen coats or ladies trench coats instantly spring to mind to protect us from the elements.

However, all depending of the severity of the climate, lighter jackets can protect us just as well as season winter coats.

Up steps the ladies leather jacket. It’s been a true fashion staple for decades for gals looking to remain on trend during the winter months. The leather jacket is water resistant plus well insulated to keep out the cold.

It’s all about how you style your leather pleaser for the seasons ahead that really matters. Here at Ladies Fashion Ireland, we take a look a few easy ways to style your leather jacket this autumn and winter.

Remember, just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on your wonderful fashion look.

The traditional biker jacket look

This is an easy look that any gal can pull off with ease. Its sexy look ensures you look feminine but with an edge. Fuse your black biker jacket with a ruffled black top and printed combat leggings which provides for an interesting finish.

Add ankle boots and its cool day to night casual styling for any girl who rejects that truly girly look.

Another good fashion look is pairing light blue skinny leggings with a black fur type vest and compete with black studded pumps.

The fringe effect

This is a tantalising look for any women who wants to make a true fashion statement with her leather jacket. Fuse your fringed jacket with white and black gingham style trousers and add a stylish pair of black leather pointed toe ankle boots to complete the look. It’s a look to get you noticed.

Dress up your leather jacket

Never discard you’re your stylish dress when opting to wear a leather jacket. A well fitted dress can pair nicely with a stylish fitted leather jacket.

Add colour by fusing your red or burgundy dress with black tights and pointed toe ankle boots. It’s a true winter warmer look. Very fancy indeed.

Bring out the Tomboy leather look

This has a hint of grunge but is designed for you girls who don’t want to comply with true femininity. Fuse a black brimmed hat with a cream cable-knit sweater.

Add a pair of blue or black ladies skinny jeans with printed ladies ankle boots. Avoid suede booties given its winter. They absorb water and that can make your tootsies feel uncomfortable.

The injection of print into your leather jacket look

Prints are all the go this season so max the opportunity to pair creative finishes with your black leather jacket. Take a nice pair of fitted ladies jeans or trousers (even leggings) and fuse this with a colourful printed top that lands a few inches below your waistline.

Add your leather jacket and wedge ankle boots. It’s classy without being too overbearing.

The sweater or jumper leather jacket finish

Here’s one for you true fashionistas who want to step away from traditional fashion dress. Opt for a blue or burgundy coloured leather jacket. Fuse this with neutral sweater and slim fitting trousers or jeans. Complete with metallic coloured pumps to give your look that extra bit of edge.

Black on black leather jacket look

Foe those of you who love the all black (not the New Zealand rugby team) look then it’s probably the easiest of all the black leather jacket looks to pull off.

Pair your jacket with a white tee and black leggings with a white stripe rolling the length of the outer leg. Add black ankle boots. Its finish is very slimming and just right for girls on the go.

Add a touch of brown

If you really want to fit in with the autumn and winter surroundings, opt for different shades of brown to your aviator leather jacket look. Tan and light brown shades can present your finish with a retro feel.

Add a pair of ladies straight leg jeans (dark blue) with a cream or white blouse. add your brown shaded jacket and don’t forget the bulky ladies scarf and ladies oversized sunglasses.

The grunge leather jacket effect

Leave this to the young ladies who want to make a fashion statement of their own. Take your cropped black leather jacket and pair with a checked shirt and black leggings. Add your long length combat boots to complete. Avril Lavigne

High neck sweater plus leather jacket

A true winter insulator fashion look indeed. Pair your Shearling black leather jacket with a cream or white high neck sweater. Add a black pair of skinny jeans and ankle boots. A great fashion finish that’s guaranteed to keep you warm and stylish.

Stripe it up

This is a sophisticated leather look that is somewhat classic. Take your waist finish leather jacket and fuse with a stripped round neck tee. Add fitted trousers (navy or black) and complete the look with black or navy flat slip on shoes. Add a matching ladies handbag to the mix for a girl about town finish.

