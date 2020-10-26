Wizkid named as new ambassador for PUMA x JD Sports

In Irish fashion news, singer Wizkid has been unveiled as a new ambassador for PUMA x JD Ambassador.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun (AKA) Wizkid has been signed up by the German sportswear company as their new PUMA x JD Ambassador as the face of their relaunch of the PUMA Suede Classics range AW20 fashion range.

The 30-year old Nigerian born star has sold millions of records around the globe and is one of the hottest musicians on the planet right now. At the tender age of 11 years old the Lagos born star was the first ever Nigerian singer to feature on the US billboards.

Back in 2016, the singing star teamed up with Canadian singer Drake for the universal hit “One Dance” which topped the charts in over 15 counties across the world include Europe and the US.

Wizkid has also benefited from some lucrative endorsement deals that has bagged him millions of dollars. These include Deal American company, Pepsi and Irish international drinks corporation Guinness.

PUMA which was founded in Herzogenaurach, Germany back in 1948 first introduced PUMA Suede into their fashion lines in 1968.

As a brand that likes to promote the pushing of boundaries across different cultures, they were one of the first fashion houses to stop promoting their brand on social media platform Facebook.

PUMA see Wizkid as the ideal partner to help inspire and influence younger generations of music lovers via contemporary African culture and sound.

In a media statement released by PUMA the German company announced they are excited to be working with Wizkid and have him as the face of their new PUMA x JD Suede campaign.

The see him as an exciting and innovative person working within the world of international music and believe he embodies the passion and hustle PUMA look for in someone to represent their brand.

They confirmed they are excited and look forward to working with Wizkid for their Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

The new PUMA X JD Sports will launch on Wednesday 4th November 2020 and will be available in all JD Sports stores across Europe and online at jdsports.com.

