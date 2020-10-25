How a teddy bear coat will keep you warm all winter long

Temperatures are dropping outside so that means you should be getting your winter wardrobe ready.

Warmth factor times a million, you can get your entire wardrobe ready for cold weather with the teddy bear coat. But if you are unsure of this fluffy and cosy fashion piece, here at Ladies fashion Ireland we will show you how.

Warm And Stylish

We all want that carefree, ‘I just threw this look together’ outfit. however, cold weather can challenge our style as we have to wrap up in heavy coats and accessories. So, opting for a teddy bear coat can keep you warm and also looks fashionable.

And not to mention, it feels like you are walking around in a fluffy dressing gown.

They Are Fun

Fashion is supposed to be fun and who doesn’t want to wear a coat that make you look like a giant teddy bear? To get the most out of your money, you can choose one in a neutral colour. This way, it will match most things in your wardrobe.

However, if you want to add some colour to your life, you can also opt for a colourful teddy bear coat. Just remember to keep the rest of your outfit toned down and let your coat do the talking.

Cover Up

Tired of overthinking your outfit? Just throw on your teddy bear coat and you’re sorted. Since most of them are oversized, you can tone down the rest of your look and let your coat be the focal point.

You can occasionally upgrade your coat by wearing elegant trousers or ankle boots. But this piece will go with just about anything else in your wardrobe, so you do not have to worry about it clashing.

Affordable

Because of the sheer volume of shops, both on the high street and online, it is very easy to find a teddy bear coat in your budget. However, getting one that fits well is essential and well worth the investment. This is a coat that will look trendy for years and will keep you warm for many winters to come.

