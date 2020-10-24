Beyonce all set to unveil new DRIP 2 Ivy Park Collection

In Irish fashion news, singer Beyonce will add to her Ivy Park fashion collection just in time for Halloween. Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter (AKA) Beyonce will drop new pieces as part of her titled “Drip 2” collection this coming Thursday 29th October 2020.

The 39- year old Texan singer come fashionista will unveil her Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration, titled ‘DRIP 2.” Ivy park will also further extend their fashion pieces by adding new clothing to their site the day after on Friday 30th October 2020.

Items from the collection are modelled by Beyonce herself which shows create pieces from the new Ivy Park range.

The mother of three children can be seen donning a trend setting items from her range that include bright tracksuits and bodysuits which are a perfect blend of fashionable gym and street wear fashion.

The collection also caters for smart casual pieces taking on a more tailored look of flared designed trousers, a pant suit along with a ready to wear fitted ladies blazer. Adidas branding is also evident in all of the designed with their infamous three stripes included in selected designed pieces.

Beyonce hasn’t neglected to cater for fans of accessories as her collection also includes a collection of stylish footwear and bags to stye along her new clothing pieces.

The Destiny’s Child star is also a keen supporter of charity as well as being sustainable in her approach to second hand fashion. The singer supports the passing down of clothing from one sibling to another. The American singer also distributes her preloved clothing to charities that support women.

It is an exciting week ahead for Beyonce fans as she drops her new fashion collections just in time for Halloween that can be viewed at www.ivypark.com

