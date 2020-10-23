Stella McCartney launches A Letter to My Loved Ones

In Irish fashion news, UK fashion designer, Stella McCartney has launched a brand new awareness campaign that recognises survivors of breast cancer.

The sustainable fashion designer has joined forces with American photojournalist Lynsey Addario for a campaign titled ‘A Letter to My Loved Ones’ which includes photos of a number of women who are living or gone through breast cancer,

The 49-year old design is hoping her new joint campaign with Addario will address the stigma that comes with disease.

Both Lynsey and Stella teamed with climate activist Alice Aedy to create short films based on each woman’s hand-written letter to loved ones.

McCartney who is a big supporter of cancer charities lost her own mother, Linda McCartney, to breast cancer back in 1998,

Since her mother’s passing, Stella continues to play an important role in putting together awareness campaigns each year to highlight the disease using her own name and fashion label Stella McCartney.

In a media statement released by McCartney she points out the great pain that she still endures after all these years after the sad passing of her mother Linda.

She went on to pay her respects and admiration to women for sharing their stories that are very moving.

Stella also thanked Alice and Lynsey for using their talents in bringing all of these powerful narratives to life.

McCartney said “Nearly 11,500 Britons die from breast cancer annually and we are advocates for early testing and detection today, to prevent loss and pain for loved ones tomorrow.”

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Stella will be using fashion creations from her own label to raise money which will go to cancer charities she supports via the Stella McCartney Cares Foundation

The London designer is continuing her collaboration with leading German for the second year in a row in giving away specially designed sports post-mastectomy bras. Last year they donated over 10,000 of these to women via Stella McCartney Cares. Full details of Stella’s great charity work can be found at her website: Stella McCartney.com.

