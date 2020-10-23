Fashion tips how to wear ladies heels in comfort

Even if you are someone who wears trainers all year round, there is just something special about a pair of heels. But unlike your Nike shoes, learning to walk in heels without feeling any pain can be a challenge.

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we’ve rounded up the best tips to help you and your feet out.

Choose The Right Heel

Not all heels are created equal. And not all heels are meant to be worn by the same person. Details like high arches, flat or wide feet all come into play when choosing your perfect pair.

If you have never worn heels before, try starting out with a smaller wedge heel to find your balance. These types of shoe can evenly distribute your weight across your feet instead of putting all the pressure on your toes.

Stretch Your Ankle

If you are someone who lives in your trainers all day, you can find that jumping into a pair of heels can play havoc on your feet. doing a few stretches beforehand can make the experience better for your ankles, especially if you do this a few days in advance.

You wouldn’t run a marathon before practicing beforehand, so why would you expect your ankles to be strong enough for heels?

Another way to prep your feet for heels is to swap your trainers for a pair of heel boots. If you are not used to wearing heels, start things slowly.

Stock Up On Essentials

Just because you have a cute pair of heels in your wardrobe doesn’t mean you are ready to slip them on and off you go. Keep a few things handy, like insoles and blister patches can be a lifesaver for your feet.

Tackle blisters before they start by putting plasters over any problems areas where they are likely to crop up. And always keep a few extra handy just in case.

Practise Your Walk

Do not wait for your big night to try your heels for the first time. Certain shoes look amazing on a plush carpet but feel completely different when you walk on hard, wooden floors.

Avoid any problems your new heels can give you by doing a few laps around the house. Go up and down your stairs – doing this sideways can be easier – and find your balance. Also, take note of any pinching. This can signal the start of blisters.

Try A Platform Heel

They may look daunting at first, but that doesn’t mean you should be afraid of platforms. In fact, adding a chunkier heel and thick ankle straps can give you extra stability when you walk in heels. Therefore, making them more comfortable to wear.

