The perfect way to blend healthy food with fashion

For so long, fashion and food never really mixed. But when you use the food to make your skin beautiful, the two can be the perfect blend.

On catwalks and in magazines, fashion is about the clothes. But in the real world, your style is the backdrop, the supporting actor to the beauty of your face. And that’s where food comes into play.

We’re not talking about putting food in your body. We’re talking about putting food on your body, specifically your skin and your face. Here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland we explore and show you why food and fashion are go hand in hand.

Why food works—Your body knows what to do with it

Your body evolved ingesting and digesting certain available foods. The first time a homo sapien cut himself or herself or developed a rash, they were probably using the flora around them to soothe the pain and clean the affected area.

Did you know the little flower that grows on the lilies floating atop the rivers of grass in the Florida Everglades is where aspirin comes from?

So, you get the idea. There’s no better way to resolve a skin issue than to care for it with a natural element your skin—on an evolutionary level—understands.

Ask any nutritionist about diet sodas and they’ll tell you it’s better to drink a regular soda (with cane sugar and not corn syrup) because: Your body knows what to do with it.

Which foods work—A cornucopia of skincare

Did you know that the best skincare solutions are made with natural and organic ingredients.

Fruits and Veg

Strawberries—Strawberries contain salicylic acid, which is a beta hydroxy acid useful for problematic skin. This makes it a wonderful ingredient for people who are battling with acne and blemishes.

These berries are also high in vitamin-C which can aid in restoring dry skin, helping make it soft and smooth. The powerful antioxidants in strawberries help skin stay healthy and radiant, especially improving the texture and appearance of ageing skin by promoting the production of new cells.

Not only are these strawberry recipes great for exfoliating skin, but they also have a pleasant aromatic property that will make your skin routine more enjoyable.

Bananas

The properties in bananas—such as vitamin E, ascorbic acid, and antioxidants—are an alternative to harmful chemicals found in many skin care products on the market.

Banana scrubs are useful for people with normal to dry skin, as well as for sensitive skin when looking for rejuvenating and anti-inflammatory effects. They can also help restore the cellular exchange, which can make small wrinkles appear less noticeable, even regenerating new cells after exposure to sunlight.

Cucumbers

This water-packed vegetable can smooth fine lines and wrinkles while supplying the skin with B vitamins. Cucumbers can also help stimulate the production of collagen, helping tone the skin.

Cucumber juice is not only refreshing, but it can also brighten skin, helping reduce the visibility of acne, freckles, and pigmented spots.

The pH balance of a cucumber is similar to that of human skin, making it a gentle and natural ingredient you can use safely. Historically, it’s said that Cleopatra used to take long relaxing cucumber baths. So … bathe like an Egyptian.

Sugar, Spice and Everything Nice

Honey—A natural antiseptic, honey cleans the skin of microbes and dirt.

Brown sugar, Sea salt—Sugar and salt are granular, which make them natural exfoliants.

Basil, mint—Basil has antiperspirant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help against itching, dandruff and oily skin. Mint is a cleanser that fights acne with its antiseptic and antipruritic (anti-itch) properties.

Oils

Almond oil—Although medical studies are few and far between, it’s believed that almond oil has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and anti-carcinogenic properties.

The evidence is mostly anecdotal at this point in time, but it’s even thought to be useful for healing wounds.

Look after your body

Coconut oil—This type of oil has more research behind it, and the results are conclusive about its effectiveness. Coconut oil has something called “medium-chain fatty acids” which are antimicrobial.

Specifically it contains a lot of lauric acid, which makes up nearly 50% of the fatty acids in coconut oil. In other words, it’s a natural cleanser not just a moisturiser.

Jojoba oil—Jojoba was discovered millennia ago by native Americans and got further play in popular culture in the 1980s. It’s here to stay. That’s because jojoba is full of nutrients like vitamins E and B, as well as antioxidants and minerals like chromium, copper, and zinc. Jojoba is also known for its non-greasy feel and for how long it can bind to the skin.

How food works—The products that produce beauty

The best medium for all of these foods are body scrubs. Specifically, ones that use 100% natural ingredients and are committed to being chemical-free. Here’s a shortlist of products to look for:

Chocolate scrubs

For exactly 0 calories, you can add chocolate to your skin diet. Roasted pieces of cacao beans—called nibs—and exfoliants like brown sugar and moisturisers like cocoa butter scrub away dead skin cells and rejuvenate your skin. Kind of like the way a piece of dark chocolate can brighten a dull day sometimes.

Coffee scrubs

When coffee grounds are applied to the skin, the same stuff that brings you to life in the morning helps energize your epidermis any time. Coffee scrubs can reduce redness and are able to smooth out lumps or bumps. While this doesn’t replace sunscreen, coffee is also known to help your skin ward hard off the harmful impact of UV rays.

Rose scrubs

The rose is a universal symbol of love and beauty. This is because it has been used throughout the ages to help everyone from the ancient Greeks to modern-day movie stars get the best skin possible. Rose petals are packed with essential oils that keep inflammation at bay and help the skin retain more moisture throughout the day.

