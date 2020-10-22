Lisa from Blackpink new ambassador or MAC Cosmetics

Lisa from Blackpink given ambassador role for MAC Cosmetics

In Irish fashion news, American cosmetic giant, MAC Cosmetics have named Lisa from K-Pop band their new global ambassador.

Lalisa Manoban (AKA) Lisa is part of chart topping South Korean all girl band Blackpink. The 23-year rapper is the first woman from any K-Pop band to front any a campaign for the US beauty organisation.

Lisa will front MAC Cosmetics new global campaign which the brand are hoping will connect with a younger worldwide audience.

Talking about her new appointment with MAC Cosmetics, the Thai born beauty said she believes beauty represents confidence and makeup can add to any person’s look. The Blackpink star also admitted that away from the band she likes to stay under the radar with her style.

Lisa is one of four young women who are members of the all-girl South Korean band Blackpink operated by YG Entertainment.

Other band members of Blackpink include Jisoo (25) Jennie (24) and Rosé (23). The band from Seoul in South Korean are the first female K-Pop band in history to chart inside the Billboard 100 in the US with their hit “Ice Cream.”

The girls and their music are following in the footsteps of international K-Pop music phenomena, BTS (AKA) Bangtan Boys who continue to sell millions of records and perceived by some as biggest all boyband on the planet right now.

In a media statement released by Drew Elliot who is Senior Vice President and Global Creative Director for MAC Cosmetics, Elliot sees Lisa as unrivalled talent with an eye for bold forward fashion style making her the perfect choice for MAC Cosmetics.

Drew said: “Always confident and never one to shy away from risks, she embodies our commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression above all else. We can’t wait for her fans to see what she has in store for them through our collaboration.”

