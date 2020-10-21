Ways to style your midi dress during Winter 2020

Let’s be honest, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, it’s not been a great summer for fashion. Between national and region lockdowns across Ireland, none of us have really been given the opportunity to show off our seasonal wardrobe outside of the home.

With hemlines about to get longer because of the colder weather, it’s now time to think about great winter fashion styles. Dresses aren’t confined just for spring or summer wear and the midi dress is a great fashion pleaser for the colder months if you know how to style it!

Given the array of wonder choices in midi dress design today, the midi dress can rock any gals winter look. Here at Ladies Fashion Ireland we have picked out a few quick ways to help you wear and style your midi dress this season.

These simple fashion tips can guide you towards great looking finishes when wearing your midi dress this winter.

Opt for a design that is sophisticated

Today, trying to achieve that sophisticated midi dress look is a lot easier than it was even 5 years ago. With so many wonderful colours and prints to choose from, there’s a dress out there with your name on it.

However, remember the season you are trying to style for and light dress fabric is best left for warmer months. You want a dress that is chic yet not too flimsy. Look for that midi dress that comes in high contrast colouring with a contemporary neckline.

It makes your dress interesting but not to over the top.

Designs that flatter your figure are always a great choice

When wearing any dress, shape is always important to ensure it shows off your figure. Tight nips around the waist can take your look from zero to hero in an instant.

For those of you ladies with a more voluptuous figure, opt for material that will flow with your body shape. This helps you maximise the shape of your curves.

Body size doesn’t matter when it comes to choosing your midi dress. Darker shades and animal print can flatter and present the perfect silhouette to be adored.

Beautiful fabrics make the dress

The mid dress is designed to be elegant. Something as simple as a velvet tea length midi is as graceful as it comes. Rich colours fused with soft long sleeve material are simply fab for any great autumn winter mid dress look.

Embrace print this season

It’s winter and for some dress lovers there is the danger that you may have over indulged in floral designs that are commonly associated with summer fashion.

Now that we have moved up 2 seasons, it’s time to think outside of the box. Print design is simply delightful regardless of age during the winter months. It offers something different.

Being an on trend design for AW20, the right print dress can bring any fashion look to life. From leopard print flecks to vertical print optimisation, a nice print finish midi dress can even work all year round.

The beauty about opting for print midi dress finishes is the fun of accessorising. Neutral colours fuse well with any print dress design. The good thing about neutral accessories like a cute clutch bag is it can pair well with other outfits in your wardrobe.

Don’t be scared to experiment with your midi dress

We all know that fashion trends change year upon year and this allows us to experiment with different styles and finishes. A quality midi dress with flared sleeves and ruffles are the “in-thing” this AW2020 season. However, a nice straight drop midi dress design will stand the test of time and seasons ahead.

Final thought

Always choose a style of midi dress that you feel comfortable wearing. If you love it, you will wear it! If you are looking for a closet pleaser for years to come then opt for a midi dress that is neutral in colour.

This can be pulled out of your wardrobe for many seasons to come.

