Online Irish fashion brands worth knowing about

We can all agree that Covid-19 has shaken up 2020. It’s also changed how we shop for clothes. And how we sell them.

Many businesses have face tough times this year. Which is why it’s so important to support Irish businesses and shop local. Now more than ever. But if you can’t get out to the shops, there are loads of Irish businesses that you can support online.

Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we show you a few of the best worth checking out!

Azur Couture

Are you looking for a brand that nails current trends in going out clothing and accessories? You will love Azur Couture. They are an online boutique that offer next day delivery if you order before noon.

Here at Fashion.ie, we are loving their pink oversized soft checked shacket.

Branded Royal

A fashion label from the House of Balogun, Branded Royal give you comfortable and fashionable street style clothing. Their products are sleek, affordable and comes in neutral colours.

Making them perfect for matching with the rest of your wardrobe.

HRZN

HRZN wants you to aim higher. To not limit yourself or the potential you have. In other words, to ‘move beyond limits.’

Created by close family friends in Drogheda, the HRZN team aim to inspire and empower you with their clothing.

If you are someone who wants to add some colour to your wardrobe, you will love HRZN’s classic T-shirts. They are a regular fit made with premium cotton with taped neck and shoulders. And they are super affordable too.

Tola Vintage

A trend-led vintage store based in Dublin, Tola Vintage specialises in 80s and 90s vintage pieces. And we don’t need to tell you that vintage fashion is very much in style.

They source their products from all over the world and even rework some items to make them more wearable and trendier.

Milano Parco

Based in Dublin, Milano Parco believes there is an outfit for everyone. Whether you are flirty, fun, elegant, fashionable or all four, they have something to suit your fashion taste. Combining the latest trends with high quality fabrics and affordable pieces, they have dresses that are perfect for nights out…or nights in on your own. Thank you, Corona.

They offer free shipping on all Ireland and UK orders and same day deliver for Dublin customers.

