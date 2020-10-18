Why tiger print is the must have fashion look this autumn

One of the biggest trends this autumn is animal print. And there’s one in particular that should be on your radar: tiger print.

From the street style to your Instagram, tiger print pieces have been popping up all over the place. And if you are over the leopard print that took over last year, you can still use tiger as a fresh alternative. And it still acts as a neutral piece for the rest of your wardrobe.

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland we show you how to incorporate tiger print into your autumn wardrobe.

Midi Dress

Go for a bold midi dress that can be worn both day and night. You can layer a blazer or coat on top to keep out the chill. Or wear it with a pair of strappy heels for a night-time look.

Statement Coat

To fully embrace the tiger print trend this autumn, swap out your thick black coat with a tiger print one. You don’t have to worry about it clashing with your wardrobe as it still acts as the perfect neutral backdrop.

For the ultimate 90s look, get yourself a cropped jacket in a bold tiger print. The best thing to own for the tricky transitional weather. Or you can go bold or go home with a full-length tiger print coat. Why not take your wardrobe to the next level?

Jungle Turtleneck

It’s official. Turtleneck season is upon us and a tiger printed design is the way to go. A turtleneck top in an understated yet still wild tiger print makes for the perfect layering piece. You can style it with a simple black skirt, wide-leg trousers or just a pair of jeans.

Solid Colours

Styling your tiger print coat with solid colours is a great way for it to stand out. Although, giving the intensity of the print, it does a good job of that on its own.

If you are not feeling like wearing a tiger print coat or dress, you can start small with your accessories. Tiger printed sunglasses are bang on trend this season. And to combine two trends in one, go for ones that have a cat eye shape.

And who can forget about shoes. Whether day or night, wearing tiger printed pumps will take any outfit to the next level without feeling overboard.

