Prada extends their Re-Nylon sustainable line

In Sustainable fashion news Ireland, Prada has announced they are to expand their Re Nylon sustainable fashion lines.

The Italian luxury fashion label are extending their eco-friendly ready to wear ladies and gents accessories and footwear ranges.

This all falls in line with Prada’s own commitment to taking on a more sustainable approach to the way their company plans to operate now and into the future.

Re-nylon is produced using Econyl recycled nylon yarn. The Italian fashion house first introduced their Re-Nylon to their fans back in mid 2019. This included the introduction of their collection of six men and ladies bags, all constructed from recycled nylon.

Prada’s long-term environmental strategy is to ensure their Re-Nylon items become the best

In lux sustainable fashion. They believe they can do this without sacrificing on the quality of any of the products that include recycled nylon.

The Italian fashion company also ensure that any garments made using re-nylon carry this distinctive re-designed Prada logo which includes a bottom up triangle with sleek arrow to identify their Re Nylon products

It is also part of Prada’s intentions to neophyte all of their virgin nylon into reconstructed nylon by the end of 2021.

Prada have also redeveloped and introduced redesigns of their Monolith shoes and combat boots along with their sneakers into their Re-Nylon footwear collection.

Their lux back packs, cross body bags and belt bags have all been transformed using sustainable Re-Nylon

Prada which was founded in Milan, Italy back in 1913, are today one of the most recognised and respected luxury fashion brands in the world today.

Their fashion pieces continue to be worn by some of the best and instantly recognisable celebrities for all the major film and TV events. From Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson to Eva Mendes. All have been spotted walking the red carpet in pieces and designs created by Prada.

