Fashion tips on how to style a beanie hat this Autumn

With the weather getting colder, it’s time to break out the woolly accessories to keep away the chill.

And no matter your gender, style preference or size, anyone can rock a beanie hat. The classic style is, of course, the iconic pom poms. It’s fun and has that nostalgia factor. Many of us remember wearing at least one during our childhood.

But hats have evolved since then. Nowadays, there are many vibrant colours and sophisticated beanies for you to wear. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland we show you how you can rock a beanie this autumn and still keep your style fresh.

Pom Poms

Double pom poms or animal ear beanies look insanely cute and are bang on trend for this autumn season. They are funky, fun and look great with a turtleneck and light bomber jacket.

Ribbed Trim Hat

This one is for all you people who love that laid back casual preppy look. Why not try a ribbed trim beanie? This simple yet edgy hat has a warm thermal lining and added ribbed effect for some character. So not only will it keep you cosy on chilly autumn days, but it also looks super stylish as well.

Not to mention that it will look great with some denim dungarees or a long, oversized jumper.

Metallic

Who doesn’t love metallic? Especially in winter. if you are looking to add some extra sparkle to your autumn or winter wardrobe, try a metallic beanie. You can even add some drama by getting one with a pom pom on top.

If you are unsure on how to style this gorgeous accessory, don’t worry. Make sure you get one in a neutral shade like black or cream. This way, it will go with everything in your wardrobe. And you don’t have to worry about it clashing it prints or patterns. To keep you cosy as the weather gets colder, choose a style that is fleece lined and extra thick.

