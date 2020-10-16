Superdry and Zara Larsson partner for new campaign

In Irish fashion news, Superdry has teamed up Zara Larsson for their new “Icons of Style” campaign. This is all part of the UK brands “reset” as a follow up to the return of former founder Dunkerton last year.

According to Superdry, Larsson was selected for this campaign because of her honest and unique approach to style and expression which falls in line with the brands image.

Zara can be seen styling an edit of the Autumn Winter 2020 collection with concentrates on outerwear styling.

Superdry created 4 individual collections for this campaign with the 22-year old singer seen styling a range of vintage and lux clothing.

Under the direction of Phil Dickinson (Creative Director) Superdry separated each look into 4 stunning collection titled (1) Original & Vintage (2) CODE (3) SDX and finally Cult Studios.

Both their Code and Cult studios are new concepts to the collection. Featured in the campaign, the Swedish singer can be seen donning Superdry’s limited edition Red Metallic Biker taken from Original & Vintage category.

Zara is also snapped wearing their Metallic Toya Bomber and black Alpine Lux Padded Jacket from the CODE line-up.

She is also featured wearing the Superdry Longline Down Padded Jacket from Cult Studio section of the collection. Finally, Zara appears in a down-filled SDX Reversible Longline Puffa in Desert Bone and the SDX M65 High Shine Khaki Jacket.

According to Creative Director for Superdry, Phil Dickinson who joined Superdry in January 2019, he believes jackets are a statement piece when putting any fashion look together. He also stated that Superdry have been creating quality jackets for years because of their own amazing design studio.

Dickinson said “the coolest thing about our jackets beyond the quality, is the premium materials, colour runs, and detailing that goes into the makeup of our jackets and clothing.

Today, Superdry operates in 46 countries globally with a variety of concessions operating across the US and Europe.

