How mustard oil can help combat hair loss and dandruff

When we think of mustard, we typically think of the condiment. But as a hair treatment? To be fair, we mean mustard oil.

Extracted via pressing on a mustard seed, this oil has been used for centuries to treat an array of scalp and hair issues. But how? Keep on reading as here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland we tell you why you should be using this wonder oil.

Benefits Of Mustard Oil

Mustard oil is rich in omegas 3 and 6, various nutrients like calcium, iron and zinc as well as antioxidants. In short, it is very good for your hair.

Reduces Inflammation: The omega fatty acids and antioxidants provide essential nutrition to your hair follicle.

Has Anti-Bacterial Properties: This is what makes mustard oil a potentially good option for addressing issues like dandruff.

Improves Hair Appearance: While the previous two points dealt with mustard oil’s benefits on the scalp, thanks to the fatty acids, it can also help keep your hair shiny and smooth split ends.

How To Use It

There are no studies that verify the best way to use mustard oil. One technique you could use is to do what’s called ‘quick oiling’. This is where you massage some oil into your scalp five minutes before shampooing. However, to really up the ante, we recommend you apply some oil to your scalp, apply a shower cap and wait for 30 minutes.

The shower cap will trap in heat and allow the oil to penetrate your hair. If you are going to use this method, try to combine the mustard oil with another type of oil. Coconut oil is a good option, particularly if your hair is dry. this will help to prevent the mustard oil from irritating your scalp. But, like with any beauty protect or treatment, it’s best to do a patch test first before going all in.

