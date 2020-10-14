PrettyLittleThing and Leslie Sidora new plus size collection

In Irish fashion news, on-line fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing has partnered with leading influencer and plus-size model Leslie Sidora for their first ever plus-size specific collection.

The Manchester based fashion house will see their plus-size range extended upwards to cater for size 30 (UK sizes)

This autumn wardrobe collection wardrobe features curvaceous dresses, mesh matching pieces and outwear underwear as well as distressed jeans.

Major notes to look out in this collection include stylish leather-look trousers, creative one-shoulder tie-dye bodies along with a front zip denim jumpsuit, and neck crop tops.

In a statement released by the French influencer about her new collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, Sidora commented that inspiration behind her new collection was all about colour and designs which help to compliment each body shade on skin tone.

Leslie was insistent that her new designs had the ability to make everyone wearing her new line feel amazing. She is also confident that there is at least one fashion piece in her line-up that will act as a statement piece of fashion.

Sidora also commented that every girl of today needs at least one good pair of jeans, a stylish pair of flared pants that can pair with a great fitting crop top that the wearer can mix and match depending on their mood.

Leslie said “I started modelling in NYC and it was important for me to have a collection that reflects the love I have for this city and the NYC city vibe with a touch of France, Los Angeles, and London.”

“I’m proud and happy that PLT trusted me with the full direction of this collaboration from the location, designs, makeup and models. It was dear to my heart to show that everybody matters and beauty comes in every shapes, sizes and colours.”

Key things to watch out for from Leslie Sidora’s collection with PrettyLittleThing are her Plus Cream Cropped Woven Blazer that retails for €25.00, her white slinky Racer Neck crop top €11 and Leslie’s Black Vinyl Split Hem Trousers for €36.00.

Her full plus size collection can be found exclusively at prettylittlething.ie

