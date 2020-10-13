New Reebok x Cardi B Footwear Collection

New Reebok x Cardi B Footwear Collection

In Irish fashion news, Cardi B has unveiled her first ever footwear collaboration with Reebok. The New York born artist teamed up with the German sportswear brand to produce her Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection.

The launch of her new shoe coincided with her birthday where the musician turned 28 on the 11th October 2020.

Taking to social media, Cardi B announced the news of her new collection to her 76.5 million follows where she told them about her first footwear release for Reebok.

She said “I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!! “As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Rebook.com #ReebokxCardi B”

The inspiration behind the design and style of her shoe is derived from her vision of streetwear styles with the design including a shiny patent covered uppers with a see-through lift midsole.

Available in both children and adult sizes, her new Cardi B Club C Shoe retails at €44.21 for kids’ sizes and €98.32 for adults.

It comes in both adult and child sizes with the adult pairs retailing for $100 whereas the children’s sells for $50.

The Bronx singer celebrated her birthday in stye with fellow celebrities, Kylie Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The singer was also presented with a luxurious birthday cake and a range of adult toys from Bellesa.co, the adult entertainment website for women by women.

Bellesa Chief Executive Officer and founder, Michelle Shnaidman commented that Cardi B is today one of the most sexually empowering, women in the world.

Cardi B was also presented with a blue Birkin bag from her friend Kylie Jenner who shared in the celebrations with the American singer and actress. The new Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection can be found at reebok.ie.