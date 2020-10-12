How your choice of fashion can help boost your confidence

You may not feel like your hair is shiny enough or you look run-way ready – but rest assured. You are perfect just the way you are… Not to sound too cheesy about it.

But we all have days when our confidence is low. And that’s okay. This is where your style comes into play. What you wear can have a huge impact on how you feel.

So, if you want to use fashion to feel good about yourself, here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we will show you how.

Fitted Vs Oversized

Despite the trend of oversized clothes taking over the fashion world today, nothing beats form-fitting. It truly is timeless.

Massive parka jackets have their place in your wardrobe for casual occasions. But for a true moral boost, don’t hide your body behind baggy clothes. Pick pieces that show off your best features. You can also use fashion to hide any areas that make you feel self-conscious.

Hygiene Essentials

It doesn’t matter what you wear, if your basic hygiene is not right, no clothes will make you feel confident or fresh. When you see your favourite celebs, you may think they look great due to personal stylists. But you will be surprised by how much the basics can help your mood – from keeping hair clean to your nails neat and tidy. Hygiene is your best friend!

You can take things one step further. Try a bold new lipstick or mascara. However, nothing beats having minty breath or glossy hair.

Skincare

While the clothes you wear can impact your confidence, so can your skin. Don’t skip the beauty sleep as it’s key when it comes to keeping your skin glowing and youthful. And we cannot stress enough the importance of sunscreen. Not only can it nourish your skin, but it will protect it against the harmful rays of the sun. And yes. You should be wearing it all year round. Even if the sun is not shining.

But there are bound to be days when you pull an all nighter. And that’s okay. You can always use your trusty concealer to cover any spots and fake glowing skin.

Be Playful

No matter if you have just started a new job or new college course, your style can be used to express yourself and show off your winning personality.

You can start small with your accessories. Use some earrings or a statement necklace to inject some fun into your outfit. when the occasion allows it, play around with different colours and textures.

Let your imagination lead you and pick something that is going to make you comfortable in your own skin.

But Comfortable

While wearing high heels can give you a confidence boost, that means nothing if are not comfortable. The more comfortable you are in what you are wearing, the more confident you will feel. So if that means ditching the heels for a pair of boots, then so be it.

And not every situation allows you to wear your favourite jeans, so this is where your favourite little black dress will come in handy. Just aim to have a few accessories that show off your personality.

When the world gets you down or you are simply having a bad day, let fashion be your safety net that gives you a little nudge in your confidence.

