Why men’s light wash denim jeans are a wardrobe essential

It’s always a good idea to have dark denim in your wardrobe because of its versatility. It often looks great with a blazer as well as a t-shirt.

However, that does not mean they are the only jeans worth wearing. Light wash denim can look stylish and fuss-free. And they can be softer and more comfortable to wear than their dark counterpart.

But the trick is wearing your light wash jeans is to highlight their best quality: their casualness. Keep reading for our tips on why your light wash jeans should be considered a wardrobe essential.

Pair Them With Neutral Shades

Light washed jeans will work best with any neutral basics you have in your wardrobe. And they tend to look better with casual clothing more than your formal wear. A grey sweatshirt and navy jacket are a safe choice and looks great on everyone. Shirts, and t-shirts in navy, white and black looks good too.

Choose One Colour

If you are unsure of how to pull off any fashion item or trend, keep things simple and it’s hard to go wrong. When wearing light coloured jeans, try to stick to one colour like a nice, even pale blue. This means you should avoid acid wash styles. They can be harder to match with the rest of your wardrobe.

Most light washed jeans are more faded down the fronts of the legs but if the colour is a shade or two lighter than the rest of your jeans, it can look unflattering.

Go For Slim Or Straight

Beware of skinny jeans. Wearing skinny styles in a light colour can make you look bigger than you are. Dark denim is much more forgiving. Instead try to go for slim fitting jeans or straight leg styles. They are more classic and feel more comfortable.

To know if they fit properly, you should have an inch or two to pinch around your thighs when standing.

Wear Light Coloured Shoes

Shoes in lighter colours will not appear too dramatic in contrast to your jeans. Again, with light wash denim, it’s best to opt for a casual look than a formal one. Try wearing grey, white or cream trainers. Or you can go for light-brown suede boots.

