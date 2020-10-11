How to find the right bodysuit that works for your shape

How to find the right bodysuit that works for your shape. Bodysuits look fun, flirty and great on everyone. They are perfect with a pair of jeans or a figure-hugging mini skirt. And with several designs available, there is a bodysuit for every occasion.

But it can be hard to find one that works for you. Fortunately, we are here to help. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland see our tips in finding the right bodysuit for your body shape.

Mesh

Due to the eye-catching design, mesh bodysuits are great for nights out or dressy events. They contrast between the mesh fabric and other details always look stylish. Meaning it hard to get it wrong when wearing a mesh bodysuit.

No matter your body shape, this style looks good on everyone, so you do not have to worry about it not working for you. To ensure you get the most out of your bodysuit, choose one that is in a neutral colour. This way, it works with most of your wardrobe and wont’ clash with vibrant colours.

Wrap

For everyday style or having a posh meal with your loved one, a wrap bodysuit can be worn everywhere. Not to mention this style works on a lot of different body shapes.

Usually, a wrap bodysuit comes in several colours and textures so it’s easy to find one that works with your style. Whether you prefer rocking short sleeves or long ones, wearing a wrap bodysuit is sure to turn heads and grab people’s attention.

Cut-Out

If you are looking for something a little sexy to wear, a cut-out bodysuit is the one for you. Yes, some areas of your body will be exposed. However, there are several designs available nowadays that you are sure to find one that you are feeling comfortable wearing.

A cut-out bodysuit works best when paired with a slim fitting skirt or pair of jeans. You can choose one that is cut out in just one area for something that looks classy. Or you can go for a style that oozes sex appeal with several cut-outs.

