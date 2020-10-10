Shoppers turn to Zalando for their sustainable fashion needs

In Sustainable fashion news Ireland, on-line lifestyle and fashion platform, Zalando are set to expand their sustainability section due to consumer demand for more eco-friendly products.

The European e-commerce lifestyle and fashion company based in Germany have enlarged their sustainable product offering to 60,000 items in the past 2 years with consumer demand for more sustainable fashion on the increase.

The company, which was set up back in 2008, now boasts over 40% of visitors to their platform look and buy sustainable products.

Zalando also have their own sustainable collection called ‘redeZIGN for Circularity’, This is designed so it can be upcycled or recycled.

Only last, Zalando added a pre-loved fashion category in Spain and Germany that enables to trade up their old fashion items in return for a credit note at Zalando or allowing them to make a donation to charity.

Zalando will extend this offering to other counties including Holland, Poland and Belgium later in October.

Zalando customers can also buy sustainable makeup and beauty products on their site with them implementing a flag that labels products that are organic, biodegradable and have minimum packaging.

According to Zalando boss Rubin Ritter, the company has experienced extraordinary demand from customers looking for sustainable fashion and lifestyle products since the start of 2020.

Ritter said “According to a recent internal survey, 34 per cent of our customers said that in light of the coronavirus pandemic, sustainability has become more important to them.”

“With this major shift in mindset, there is a demand and momentum for change, and a need for the fashion industry to transform.”

The Berlin based e-commerce site have also set their own targets and commitments to becoming eco-friendlier as a company.

They have set science-based targets which will help reduce their own greenhouse emissions back in June. They also are working towards slashing carbon emissions by 80%, by the year 2025.

