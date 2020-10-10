Organic home remedies to treat razor burn

If shaving is your preferred method of hair removal, it’s time to get serious about razor burn. Nobody enjoys those irritating and itchy bumps. Luckily, the remedy to your problems may be found in your cupboard.

Whether it’s your legs, bikini area or underarms, your razor burn here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland, we will show you how to find relief with these home remedies.

Hot Bath + Epsom Salts

A salt-based exfoliant is ideal for tackling ingrown hairs on those with oily and acne-prone skin.

For hairs on your legs and bikini area, soak in a bath with two cups of Epsom salts. The warm water may help to open your pores and relieve swelling.

Apple Cider Vinegar

ACV is said to contain antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that sooth and calm your skin.

After shaving, there can be micro-cuts on your skin, which can be benefited with acetic acid, found in apple cider vinegar. Additionally, it also contains citric acid which may increase cell turnover.

Mix equal parts ACV with water and apply to your skin using a cotton ball. However, if your skin is on the sensitive side, it’s best to skip this tip.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is an excellent skin softener. And because it is solid in cooler temperatures, it melts onto your skin as you apply, which some people find soothing.

By combining your coconut oil with honey and sugar to make an exfoliant, you can scrap off dead skin cells without irritating your skin. Mix four tablespoons oil with one tablespoon water and two tablespoons of brown sugar. Apply this scrub to the affected area and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Then, simply wash away.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil contains anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It’s always best to do a patch test on a small area of your skin to make sure the tea tree oil doesn’t irritate it.

And you should never apply undiluted tea tree oil onto your skin. You are just asking for irritation otherwise. Instead, mix 5 drops with some olive oil and apply this mixture to your skin using a cotton ball. Let it sit for about 15 minutes and wash off.

Oatmeal Bath

Tradition remedies for soothing your skin as well as relieving itchiness, oatmeal baths are protective and moisturising. This is due to the starch and beta-glucan in the oats.

You can soak in an oatmeal bath or mix it with plain yoghurt and honey to make a paste. The probiotics in the yoghurt will help to restore the skin’s protective barrier. Mix equal parts oats and honey to a bowl until it forms a paste. Apply your formula to your affected skin and leave for about 30 minutes. Wash the paste away with warm water and repeat twice a day for three days.

