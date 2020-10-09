New Crocs and Justin Bieber collection

New Crocs and Justin Bieber collection

In Irish fashion news, Canadian singer Justin Bieber has just announced he is to team up for new Crocs collection.

This is the first collaboration between the pair with the infamous singer lending his name to iconic brand. According to the 26th -year old global star, the inspiration behind this new partnership came from Bieber’s signature yellow of his own streetwear clothing brand, Drew House.

The music popster who has sold millions of record around the world is no stranger to collaborations with global brands. To date, the Ontario born singer has worked with German sports bran Adidas. Back in 2015, Bieber became the face and body of American fashion label Calvin Klein.

Earlier this week, news of this new partnership between Justin and Crocs caused shares in the Colorado based company to skyrocket when the popstar teased out the news with his fans on social media. The singer posted a pair of Crocs floating in a swimming pool, with was accompanied with the caption ‘Soon’. Within hours Bieber’s post had already hit over 1 million views.

Heidi Cooley, who is Head of Global Marketing for Crocs commented in a media statement that Croctober is a monumental time of year for all fans of Crocs. This is why it made sense made to collaborating with an authentic fan, who is also one of the biggest selling music stars in the world today.

Heidi continued “Having a creative person of Justin’s calibre wearing Crocs shoes is of the highest compliments, and definitely hasn’t gone unnoticed. But it’s his belief in being true to yourself, a value we share, that makes this special partnership so authentic and exciting.”

Commenting on his first release with the foam shoe company, Justin said “As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally,” said Justin Bieber in a statement. “With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

This new limited-edition capsule will go on sale next Tuesday 13th October 2020 and be available to purchase from Crocs own website and Drew House.

New Crocs and Justin Bieber collection