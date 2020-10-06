New Rita Ora & ShoeDazzle footwear collection

In Irish fashion news, UK music singer Rita Ora has teamed up with ShoeDazzle for a new footwear collection.

The 29-year old singer has produced footwear based on her own creativity and individuality”. Her new Autumn Winter collection includes knee-high and combat boots as well as evening wear heels and ladies sneakers.

Highlights from Rita’s new collob with Shoedazzle include her teal asymmetrical stiletto boot, over-the-knee lace-up combat boots, a metallic platform heel, and a bright pink faux-suede over-the-knee boot.

In a media statement released by the UK singer she commented that she has always wanted to do her own shoe collection that that has a touch of chicness about it.

She said “I believe that fashion can be a creative outlet for individuals to express themselves freely. I think it’s important for everyone to have access to footwear that gives them confidence and that’s what really drove my desire to collaborate with ShoeDazzle.”

Petra Fukuda who is the Chief Marketing Officer for ShoeDazzle, said “ShoeDazzle is proud to be partnering with Rita Ora as she’s the true epitome of what the ShoeDazzle woman is – bold, sexy, and cool.”

The collaboration between Rita Ora and ShoeDazzle will also includes the launch of the Women of the Future Fund. This is a hundred thousand dollar investment that will distributed in grant funding to 3 women working in creative industries.

The focus of each grant will be based on providing a life-changing opportunity to females who are constructing pieces of art to “make the world a more beautiful, and equitable place.”

Rita Ora is no stranger to working with global fashion brands. Back in 2013, she teamed up with cosmetic giant, Rimmel for her own makeup collection.

In 2014, she worked with German sportswear giant, Adidas for a line of casual sports fashion clothing. In 2018, Rita co-designed a shoe capsule with the Italian footwear designer, Giuseppe Zanotti

The new Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle collection will be available for purchase in Ireland at JustFab,com.

