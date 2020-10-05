River Island under fire for selling sexy leggings to kids

River Island under fire for selling sexy leggings to kids

In Irish fashion news, high street retailer have been criticised for selling sexy faux leather leggings to children from 5 upwards.

The Independent newspaper in the UK report that according to River Island’s website, customers from the age of 5 years old upwards are available to purchase these leggings that are suitable for children between the age of 5-12 years of age.

This move by River Island is causing quite a stir with some parents calling for the on-line retailer to remove these “sexy leggings” from their infantry because it could sexualise the look of a child.

Grandmother of 60, Helen Richards points out she was looking for an outfit for her 9 year old granddaughter when she came across the trousers displayed on a child in the window of a River Island store.

Helen commented “Why are they (River Island) sexualising children? Why do they feel the need to put leather trousers for parents to buy for their child?”

“It’s so wrong, especially in this day and age. We shouldn’t encourage our children to dress like that. “There’s more than one way to take away a child’s innocence. I am so angry.”

Ms Richards thinks that River Island should remove the leggings from their stores.

When questioned by The Independent why they were selling these styles of leggings to children from 5-12 years, a River Island spokesperson told them that their company do take in age-appropriateness, style and function into consideration in all our Kidswear designs, together with customer demand. “

River Island which was set up back in 1948 in London currently has over 20 stores here in Ireland. The company is on a huge cost cutting exercise at present who are looking to scale back on their overheads across all stores due to the impact of COVID-19.

River Island have already cut 250 jobs from their head office operations last month with more expected to follow in the coming weeks.

River Island under fire for selling sexy leggings to kids