How to build the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe

How to build the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe

It’s hard to believe that the autumn season is here already. Dark mornings and cold nights are upon us which may mean you need to update your wardrobe.

But if you have no idea where to start, we are here to help. Keep reading as here at Ladies Fashion Ireland we show you our tips on how to put together the perfect autumn wardrobe.

Clean Out Your Wardrobe

Whenever you want to make changes to your wardrobe, it’s always a good idea to take stock of what you already own. And that means cleaning out your wardrobe.

There is no better way to clear out space for new clothes that by going through your existing ones, piece by piece. Throw away or donate anything that you haven’t worn in months. You may even be able to make money selling them online.

Make Note Of What You Have

We are in no way suggesting that you go out and buy an entire new wardrobe to compliment this season. Chances are you have some key pieces in your existing wardrobe that you can work with.

Look at what you already own. Identify key pieces that you need, like shoes, knits, coats, or any basics that need replacing. And think about what you wore in previous years and if these looks can be carried into this season and still look great.

Do Your Research

Many of your online stores will have their latest autumn-winter collection available. See what styles and fashion trends will be big this season and begin to look for the most cost-effective version of what you see. Spend some time before you buy anything to figure out which pieces will make a difference to your existing wardrobe.

This can save you time and money in the long run.

Get Style Inspiration

The internet is invaluable when it comes to buying clothes and looking for style inspiration. Sites like Pinterest or Instagram will become your new BFF. You can use them to figure out what you want your look to be like this season. You can look up fabrics, accessories and different silhouettes that appeal to you. Go over any images you save and edit them until you get an inspiration board that works for you.

Look At Your Lifestyle

The ideal wardrobe should not only reflect your personality but also your lifestyle. What you wear should compliment how you live. Take a look through your calendar for this season. Do you have any events coming up? Group your clothes into categories so you know how many outfits you need for autumn.

However, thanks to good old Covid-19, many people are being less social nowadays so you may find you need less formal clothing.

How to build the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe