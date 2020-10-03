How to apply your highlighter like a professional makeup artist

How to apply your highlighter like a professional makeup artist

Makeup trends will come and go, but the one that will always look good is glowing skin. And when it comes to our skin looking fresh and radiant, highlighter is our secret weapon.

Regardless of your skin condition or tone, highlighter will instantly brighten dull skin and accentuate your features. All makeup artists agree that applying it correctly is essential for getting the most out of this wonder makeup product.

Here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland we show you how.

Start With A Cream Highlighter

Any makeup artist will love a good versatile product, and a cream highlighter is just that. A cream stick highlighter is compact and can be applied using a brush or your finger.

Now, this step is fairly straight forward. Simply tap some of the product onto your cheekbones and just blend it out using your fingers.

Just apply your cream highlighter to your cheekbones as you can use your powder highlight for the rest of your face.

Layer A Powder Formula On Top

Now it’s time to grab your powder highlighter. And for an intense colour payoff, you’ll be applying it over the cream product you just laid down.

Take your favourite champagne shade and pick up your fan brush. Lightly go over your cream highlighter. Remember to start with a light layer. It’s always easier to add more makeup onto your skin than it is to take excess away.

Layering your powder highlighter over your cream one will make your cheekbones pop. And it simultaneously prevents the cream product from sliding around your face throughout the day.

When we think of powder highlighter, a shimmery shade in a compact is what comes to mind. And rightly so. A powder highlighter is a universal flattering product that can go on as sheer or opaque as you like.

How to apply your highlighter like a professional makeup artist