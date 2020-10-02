Joe Biden supporters launch bidenbeauty.com website

Joe Biden supporters launch bidenbeauty.com website

In Irish fashion news, supporters of American presidential hopeful, Joe Biden have launched a beauty brand under his own name.

Biden who is the Democratic Party nomination is hoping to oust the current American President Donald Trump in the November elections in the US.

The new Joe Biden makeup collection (bidenbeauty.com) has come about in the hope that it will unite people across America in what is already proving to be a divisive campaign between both the Democratic Party and the Republicans.

100% of all profits from the sales of the new Joe Biden beauty collection will go to supporting his presidential campaign.

The beauty collection itself consists of a blue makeup sponge to blend foundations, concealers, highlighters and powders, that is coloured blue to match Biden’s blue campaign colours.

Other fashion items to buy on the site include a Joe Biden hoodie, a Tote Bag with the slogan “America is beautiful” as well as a selection of Biden badges.

In a media statement released on behalf of Mr Biden, it commented that from the beginning of time to now, all people have participated in beautifying as an act of defiance.

They also stated that America is only made powerful by the vast diversity of its people.

Biden’s spokesperson went on to say “We hope that all underrepresented voices from all walks of life feel welcomed in this nation. Beauty has the ability to unite and Biden Beauty’s aim is to be representative of everyone. We hope these products make constituents feel more empowered and less alone.”

Visitors to www.bidenbeauty.com also encourages supporters to register for additional Joe Biden information on the run up to the election.

This coincides with pop princess Selena Gomez launching her own fashion collection in support of the Democratic party.

The 28-year-old singer in encouraging her social media followers of millions to get out and vote in the election US Presidential election this November 2020.

Her merchandise with multi-national on-line retailer Dover Street Market includes a black hoodie with matching white T-shirt. Other well-known names who are throwing their hat in the ring with fashion designs include American fashion designer, Marc Jacobs,

Joe Biden supporters launch bidenbeauty.com website