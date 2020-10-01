PETA launch international campaign against Urban Outfitters

In Irish Fashion News, PETA have come out and launched a worldwide campaign against fashion retailer, Urban Outfitters.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (AKA) PETA have launched their campaign in protest against Urban Outfitters and are calling for the fashion house to ban the use of alpaca, wool, leather, cashmere, mohair, down, and silk from their products.

Kicking off in London yesterday (30-09-2020) the animal right activists set up protests outside of Urban Outfitters’ London flagship store to show their anger of the harm they feel are being inflicted on animals around the world.

Some of the protesters where dressed up as animals who played sound noises of animals being abused. Others displayed placards that read , “Urban Outfitters: Animals Are Not Clothing.”

Urban Outfitters which was set up back in 1970 in the US has stores dotted around the globe including The United States, Sweden, United Kingdom, Spain, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Israel, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

PETA which was founded back in 1980 has millions of supporters across the world and already have shareholdings in numerous fashion companies across the globe which pressurises them to prohibit the use of wool, mohair and cashmere in their products.

Already, PETA have stakes in well-known fashion houses like Ralph Lauren, Burberry. Michael Kors and Versace. In a media statement, released by PETA director, Elisa Allen, called for Urban Outfitters to engage with young people but said that selling animal pieces from tormented animals will get them nowhere.

Allen said “Any material that’s taken from an animal is a product of fear, and PETA is calling on Urban Outfitters to be true to its commitment to sustainability and ethical standards by selling only animal-friendly vegan fabrics, which it already stocks.”

At the start of this month, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation (AKA PVH Corp) which is the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein announced they are to ban the use of exotic animal skins in all their products.

