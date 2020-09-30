Gillian Anderson fronts new Dune London AW20 collection

In Irish fashion news, Hollywood actress, Gillian Anderson has reunited with Dune London to spearhead the launch of their new Autumn Winter campaign 2020.

The 52-year old Chicago born actress features as part of their new ladies shoes collection released as part of Dune London’s AW20 collection.

As their brand ambassador, Anderson is seen highlighting the comfort of Dune’s classic shoe ranges. This seasons shoes feature a range of affluent materials as well as trend-led trims and heritage design across Dune London’s Autumn Winter shoe range.

Photos for their AW20 campaign were taken by leading British portrait and fashion photographer and director Rankin.

Daniel Rubin who is Chairperson for Dune London in a media statement commented that his company are once again delighted to welcome back Gillian as the face of their Dune London AW20 collection.

He pointed out that Dune’s new designs are based on a more pared back aesthetic look with more emphasis on Gillian and the shoes which Rankin felt suited the mood of the moment.

Rubin said “Rankin, who shot the SS20 campaign, has perfectly captured Gillian’s personality in a relaxed and intimate way. We are delighted with the result which showcases the range in a strong and confident campaign.”

As well as staring in lots of Hollywood blockbuster movies, Gillian is probably most infamous for her portrayal of Special Agent Scully in the American science fiction drama The X-Files where she went on to win numerous awards including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Leading Actress in the show as well as A Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in the 90’s hit TV series.

Dune London was founded by Daniel Rubin, back in 1992 as part of a small concession store at Jane Norman on London’s iconic Oxford Street. Today, Dune London boasts 36 stores across the UK with numerous concession stores around the world including Ireland.

You can check out the new Dune London collection at www.dunelondon.com

