M&S to reintroduce their Shwopping recycling scheme

In Irish Fashion News, British High Street retailer, Marks & Spencer are bringing back their Shwopping scheme to raise money for Oxfam.

From the 1st October, M&S customers will be able to clear out their closet and bring their unwanted clothing to M&S stores to help raise money for global charity Oxfam.

This scheme which was already popular with M&S shoppers was forced to be suspended back in Mach at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The British retailer was instead told to prioritise the safety of their staff and customers by adding additional safety measures at the expense of their Shwopping Recycling Scheme.

During this time, with people laid-off or furloughed, lots had extra time on their hands to do wardrobe clear-outs with unwanted clothes now being accepted at M&S stores from the 1st October 2020.

Marks & Spencer was founded back in 1884

M&S are accepting unwanted clothing that includes shoes, clothes, bras and accessories that are in any condition which can be hand dropped into any M&S stores in Ireland or the UK.

All donated items will be subject to a 48 quarantine period before being released to Oxfam. All items that are in good condition will then be sent directly to Oxfam and sold across their stores or on their on-line platform.

Items that are unsuitable for resale will be recycled into new material for use by other companies. Carmel McQuaid who is Head of Sustainable Business for Marks & Spencer commented that it is one of her company’s goals to make sure that all products are sourced with care ensuring nothing goes to waste.

Carmel said “We want our customers to be confident that the clothes they buy at M&S are made to last, but if they finish wearing their old favourites, we make it easy to give them a new purpose through Shwopping.”

Oxfam was set up during the Second World War in 1942 in Oxford UK

“It’s a brilliant programme that many of our customers rely on as they shop with us for new staples — and now more than ever it’s perfect for those who have been decluttering.”

Fee Gilfeather who is Head of Audience & Strategic Planning at Oxfam commented that Oxfam are delighted that Marks & Spencer who share the same values and sustainable ambitions as us here at Oxfam are bringing back their Shwopping recycle platform.

Fee said “The return of Shwop drops to M&S stores means that there are more ways for people to donate to Oxfam and support our work fighting poverty and helping vulnerable communities around the world.”

Marks & Spencer Shwopping initiative has managed to raise over €22 million euro since its introduction back in 2008.

