Rihanna’s new Fenty menswear release coming this October

In Irish Fashion News, Rihanna has announced that she will drop her new collection of menswear as part of her October Show,

The 32-year old Barbadian singer will release her first collection of men’s loungewear and underwear as part of her Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2020 show next month.

The singer come fashion business women will extend her already successful Fenty range as she teams up with son of singer P Diddy, Christian Combs.

Only last week P Diddy announced he is teaming up with British e-commence fashion site Missguided for a new 117 piece collection Sean John x Missguided collection to launch on the 29th September 2020.

Combs and Rihanna together have designed gender fluid underwear and loungewear for her new drop new menswear collection which will be unveiled as part of her Savage X Fenty show next month.

Rihanna will act as both executive producer and creative director for the show that will be screen on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2nd October 2020.

The new Fenty Menswear collection will consist of a range of satin monogram print pyjamas, woven boxers, knit boxers and trunks.

The 90’s inspired fashion collection takes in aesthetics and styles which Christian embraced growing up with fashion designs taken from his father’s era of fashion.

According to Fenty, Rihanna’s and Combs collection will be exhibited on the runway by both males and females. Sizes from the collections will start from small and extend up to XXXL.

Prices for pieces featured as part of her Menswear collection will start €15. Fenty is one of the fasted growing fashion brands in the world today. It launched back in May 2019 with its name derived from Rihanna’s surname (Robyn Rihanna Fenty)

As part of the luxury fashion group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the Fenty brand is estimated to be worth in the value of €150 million dollars. This includes Rihanna’s fashion line, Fenty Beauty as well as Fenty Skincare.

