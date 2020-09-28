How to blend a brown leather jacket into your fashion look

There is a good chance that people reading this already own a black leather jacket. But how about a brown one?

It can be just as versatile and classic and is easy to style. It’s just a brown leather jacket will create a different feel than a black leather one. To show you how to style yours, here at Teenage Fashion Ireland we will give you some outfit inspirations.

Black And White Stripe Tee

We will start off this list with a simple casual look using a brown leather jacket. For the top of your look, why not pair your jacket with a black and white stripe t-shirt. And to complete your outfit with a feminine touch, finish with some blue skinny jeans and black ballet heels.

All-Black Outfit

While a brown leather jacket may not seem as edgy as a black one, you can still look build a cool look around it. To do just that, pair your brown leather jacket with a black crew neck jumper and black skinny jeans. You can wear black flats to finish the look. Or thigh high black boots to give your outfit some drama.

White Crochet Dress

Don’t pack away your summer dresses just yet. Up to this point, all the outfits have involved jeans and a top. But that doesn’t mean you cannot wear your leather jacket with a white crochet dress. It’s a cute and chic look that can be dressed up or down, depending on accessories. Keep things simple with gold rings or a gold chain around your neck.

For the shoes, you can add more leather with a pair of black ankle boots.

V-Neck Sweater And Grey Jeans

If colour is simply not your thing, don’t worry. This outfit is for you. You can wear a white V-neck jumper with a pair of grey jeans. The only colour in your outfit will come from your brown jacket. To tie your look together, go with a brown leather bag to match your jacket.

Black High Rise Skater Skirt

For a street look that is modern and stylish, pair your jacket with a black skater skirt and finish with a grey top. To finish your look off even further, pair your outfit with some nude pumps or even white trainers.

