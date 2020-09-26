Independent Boohoo Investigation reveals mixed results

In Irish Fashion News, UK fashion retailer, Boohoo have admitted failings did exist in their supply chains after the results of their own independent investigation have been revealed.

Boohoo launched their own independent investigation of their UK supply chain operations after a Sunday Times report in July that alleged the Manchester fashion house where using suppliers at Leicester factories who were only paying their workers £3.50 pounds per hour to manufacturer goods for their company.

This then prompted Boohoo to launch their independent review of their UK supply chain which was spearheaded by Alison Levitt QC.

Boohoo have now come out and admitted failings did exists in the Leicester supply chain which they have now rectified.

Recommendations in Levitt’s report suggest that Boohoo now look to improving their own corporate governance, compliance and monitoring procedures.

It wasn’t all bad news for Boohoo as Alison Levitt’s believes the company did not intentionally allow poor conditions and low pay to exist within its supply chain. Her findings also reveal that Boohoo did not intentionally profit from other companies poor working practices that exploited their own workers.

Levitt’s review also found enough evidence to believe that Boohoo had already taken necessary steps to fix the problems in their Leicester supply chain and this wasn’t just a knee jerk reaction to negative media coverage about their operations.

Prior to Levitt’s findings, Boohoo had already introduced 6 steps which will help enhance their own supplier audit and compliance procedures.

One of these includes the appointments of new independent directors as well as the setting up of their own Supply Chain Compliance Committee.

In a media statement released by John Lyttle who is the CEO of Boohoo, he said “Today (25/09/2020) we publish Ms Levitt’s Independent Review in full. This has identified significant and clearly unacceptable issues in our supply chain, and the steps we had taken to address them, but it is clear that we need to go further and faster to improve our governance, oversight and compliance,”

“As a result, the Group is implementing necessary enhancements to its supplier audit and compliance procedures, and the Board’s oversight of these matters will increase significantly.”

The Manchester based fashion house carries an impressive list of other fashion companies in their portfolio which include PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal.

Boohoo have already set targets in becoming more eco-friendly and working towards new standards in clothing manufacturing by setting up their own state-of-the-art production plant in Leicester.

