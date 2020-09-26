How to wear square toe shoes with style in 2020

A cross between angular shapes and their curve-shaped counterparts, the square-toe shoe is everywhere in 2020.

A favourite among Instagrammers, fashion editors and influencers, this beloved shoe is showing no signs of slowing down. With the silhouette continuing to take over the rest of the year, here at Teenage Fashion Ireland we show you how to can wear it.

Boots

Square-toe boots has been dominating our social media feeds for months now. But that doesn’t mean they are last season. They can be the perfect shoe to transition you from summer to autumn.

For a truly autumnal look, get a pair of boots in an earthy reddish-brown tone. Not only will they look great with a summer dress when the weather is warm. But they pair well with a pair of black skinny jeans and a simple top.

Or you can take it back to the 60s by getting yourself a pair of white boots. With an angular block heel and bold shape, they can add some retro vibes to your look.

But for a truly refined and sleek look, a croc-effect pair of boots is both trendy and timeless. The minimalist shape and colour will lend a luxury feel to your outfit.

Mules

Mules have been making a comeback is recent years. A trending silhouette, why not wear two shoe shapes in one with box-toe mules. They are an elevated version of a pair of sandals and will instantly upgrade your outfit. from day to night, school to weekends, these shoes are sure to grab everyone’s attention. And they are the perfect way to add some personality to your look.

Sandals

Sandals are an essential in everyone’s wardrobe. And the square toe sandal is arguably one of the hottest trends of this year. It’s perfect for shorts on a day off or with your favourite sun dress. Whether you go for a heeled or flat version, this minimalist shape is sure to add some intrigue to any outfit.

