Ted Baker teams up with Next for new lingerie partnership

In Irish Fashion News, Ted Baker and Next retailing will partner for a new deal that will see Next take on the selling of Ted Baker’s lingerie and nightwear collections.

British luxury fashion house, Ted Baker which was founded back in 1988 have appointed fellow UK multinational fashion retailer Next as their new lingerie and nightwear licence partner.

This new 3-year deal will see Next build and distribute lingerie and nightwear for the UK fashion house titled “B by Ted Baker.”

From May 2021, Ted Baker will launch their first “B by Ted Baker collection” in May that will be available for purchase via Next’s retail stores and on-line e-commerce website as well as Ted Baker’s on website.

This partnership isn’t the first between the 2 highly recognisable fashion houses. Early this year the pair partnered on a childrenswear range back in Spring.

Simon Wolfson who is the Chief Executive Officer at Next commented that his company are delighted to be chosen to be involved in developing lingerie and nightwear for Ted Baker globally.

Wolfson said “We have worked with Ted Baker for a number of years through our Label business and we are excited to extend our collaboration with this world class brand.”

This is another huge step for Ted Baker who now have 20 global product licence partners. The luxury fashion brand see new licence partnerships with the likes of Next as key in growing and their brand with major partners like Next.

Earlier this year Ted Baker put in place a three-year transformation plan that is targeted at delivering a more streamlined system that is more profitable for the company.

Phil Clark who is Group commercial and business development director at Ted Baker, also commented that his organisation are delighted to signing a licence agreement with Next for whom they have worked with for many years.

He believes this partnership is a good one because both companies share the same passion in delivery quality products.

Phil said “It is a testament to the global strength of the Ted Baker brand that we partner with the leading experts in their relevant categories. As we continue to rationalise and enhance our product license portfolio, this new partnership is another step in transforming our business and returning Ted Baker to growth.”

From May 2021, you will be able to check out the new B by Ted Baker at all Next retail stores across the UK and Ireland as well as on-line at next.ie or tedbaker.com.

