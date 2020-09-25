How to style oversized fashion pieces for petite women

The oversized trend has blown up in a big way over the years. However, as someone who is nowhere near tall, it can be a challenge to pull off.

The key to pulling off any style trend is intentional. Consider the age old rule that you should not pair black and navy together. Some may think that these two colours simply do not work well. But, if your outfit is clearly an intentional pairing of navy and black, it’s no longer a mistake. Instead, it’s a personal fashion choice.

The same principle can be applied to oversized pieces and petite frames. Some may say that the two do not go together. But here at Ladies Fashion Ireland we disagree.

Keep Your Silhouette Balanced

If you plan on wearing a chunky, sweater dress, pair it a slim pair of boots or skinny jeans. This will help to balance the extra bulk on top.

Alternatively, you can work a tight-fitting tee with a pair of boyfriend jeans or flowy skirt. Limit your outfit to one oversized ‘zone’ at a time. This will keep your look fitted and sleek.

Belt Up

Okay, all you petite people, listen up. The number one accessory for your figure is a belt. It is your best friend. Got a baggy jumper? Wear a belt around your middle. Oversized duster coat? Make sure that you can tie it around the waist.

The trick to wearing anything oversized is to pull all that fabric in so it defines your curves. This will stop your from looking like a blob of fabric.

Keep Everything Else Looking Feminine

Anything oversized – particularly blazers – can look overly masculine and overbearing on your tiny frame. To keep you looking chic, rock a floral top with your larger-than-you boyfriend pieces.

Opt For Cropped

One of the problems with wearing oversized pieces as a petite person is that they can look overwhelming. So look for styles that hit higher than your normal waist. This will give attention to your middle. Pair your oversized jumper or hoodie with high-rise pants or waist hugging skirts.

Tuck It In

To prevent you from looking like a blob, tuck in your oversized jumper at the waist to highlight your figure. And that also goes for button-down shirts, sweatshirts and blouses.

And don’t be afraid to show off some skin when wearing oversized pieces. Showing your ankles, wrists or neckline can stop you from looking swallowed up in a sea of fabric. It’s the little styling hacks that will keep your outfit looking chic and intentional.

