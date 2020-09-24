Amazon to make customers aware of sustainable products

In Sustainable Fashion News Ireland, one of the world’s largest on-line sales platform, Amazon have introduced a new programme to alert customers of sustainable products that are available on their platform.

Their new “Climate Pledge Friendly” programme will help people shopping on their channels to identify items that are sustainable as part of their efforts to becoming more eco-friendly.

Founded in Seattle, Washington back in 1996 by Jeff Bezos, Amazon today is a global success story where millions of people daily interact with this worldwide sales platform to buy anything from fashion items to household products.

This new programme will be rolled out across their US arm of the website with future plans to make it part of their global network.

Customers in America will be able to browse over 25,000 products on Amazon’s platform and view Climate Pledge Friendly labels on products that comply with their one or more of their 19 different sustainability certifications.

To add to this. Amazon will also be introducing a certification called ‘Compact by Design’ for products that identify and prove they are using more eco-friendly and sustainable packaging as part of their manufacturing process.

In a media statement released by founder and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos he confirmed commented his company’s new programme “Climate Pledge Friendly” is a simple and effective way for our customers to be able to identify more sustainable products that in turn will help to protect our natural world.

Bezos said” “With 18 external certification programmes and our own Compact by Design certification, we’re incentivising selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations.”

Back in 2019 Amazon announced that their company is pledging to become more sustainable in the way they operate. They hope to achieve net zero carbon across its businesses by the year 2040 as well as operate on 100% renewable energy by the year 2025.

