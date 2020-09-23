Ben Sherman unveil new eco friendly eyewear range

In Irish Sustainable Fashion News, fashion label Ben Sherman have launched their new eco-conscious eyewear collection. Their “Eco Green” range consist of 4 pieces of eyewear in 12 optical styles .

Ben Sherman which was founded back in 1963 Arthur Benjamin Sugarman are one of the UK top leading fashion brands. Their fashion collections are noted for their cool shirts and sweater designs. They fashion pieces are also infamous for the use of the British Royal Air Force roundel on most of their clothing.

This new eyewear range certainly lives up to their reputation for nostalgic styling and heritage. Their new frame shapes are based around themes that include Ivy League plus popular 60’s fashion culture and military silhouettes.

This sustainable fashion range of eyewear features a mixture of different colour with dual tone metal and angular detailing.

These lightweight pieces feature include the instantly recognisable Ben Sherman touch evident in every piece with their house check pattern featuring on the inside temple tips of certain styles.

Given their environmentally and sustainable approach included in the make-up of each piece, their “Eco Green” eyewear range was designed eco-conscious materials.

The metal styles are manufactured using recycled non corrosive and as well as durable stainless steel. This is included to expand the lifespan of each piece for long-lasting wear.

The lenses themselves are created using bio-degradable material. This ensures that they can naturally decompose after use in just 5 years.

Their Ben Sherman TAC polarised sunglasses are produced using bio-based organic cotton and wooden fibres.

The lightweight lenses are impact-resistant, and achieve the REACH screening test for targeted SVHC (substances of high concern), and filter 100% UVA/UVB light.

Ben Sherman’s own pledge towards becoming more sustainable extended to their glass cases which are constructed using 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles into recycled felt pouches.

Fans of Ben Sherman can will be able to get their hands on their new eyewear pieces at the end of this month. They can be found at their website www.bensherman.com.

