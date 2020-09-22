Sean Combs collaborates with Missguided

In Irish Fashion News, music artist “P.Diddy’ Combs has collaborated with Missguided for a new womenswear fashion collection.

The 50-year old American singer has partnered with fast fashion UK on-line retailer for his Sean John x Missguided collection.

The multi-platinum award selling artist has unveiled his Sean John x Missguided collection which consist of 117-pieces of new fashion women as part of his ladies fashion collection.

The New York star puts the inspiration down behind his new collection down to his musical heritage which includes anything from velour to nylon to sweat fabrics.

Combs’s collection with the British on-line e-tailer will drop on Tuesday 29th September with his streetwear collection featuring a selection of quilted tracksuits, bodysuits, sweatshirts, crop tops, puffer jackets, hoodies, bodycon mini-dresses, oversize T-shirts, and accessories that include bucket hats.

Nitin Passi who founded Missguided back in 1996 believes the key to connecting with customers successfully for any fashion company to be prepared to break new ground.

Commenting on the new partnership with Combs she said “With Sean John x Missguided, that’s precisely what we’ve done – the first Sean John collaboration for women, built around how we know the MIssguided customers want to look. And this is more than a one-off – we’ll be unveiling additional Sean John x Missguided ranges as our partnership builds.”

Sean Combs added: “This is an exciting partnership for Sean John, we feel like the time is right to bring a strong, style-driven collection to market for women. We couldn’t think of a better partner than Missguided, because they get it.”

“Over the years, women have supported the brand, worn our iconic velour tracksuits and have been asking for a collection, so here it is!”

The UK fashion house have also drafted in the exciting American rapper, Bia to face the new collection. Missguided believe she represents a “fearless, creative and trailblazing spirit”

The new Sean John x Missguided will be available to buy in just over a week on the 29th September at missguided.co.uk.

