Fashion tips on how to style your belt with your wardrobe

Fashion tips on how to style your belt with your wardrobe

A belt is a classic staple that everyone should have in their wardrobe. No matter the season.

Like a lot of accessories, a belt can make or break your look. It can be used to dress up casual looks or tone down formal attire.

And because the humble belt is so important. Her at Teenage Fashion Ireland, we’ve dedicated an entire article to it.

White Shirt

This is the safest outfit that you will ever wear. A white button-down shirt, your favourite jeans and a black belt. This look will make the belt stand out and be the star of the show. But in an effortless way. It’s also a great look for the morning when you just have to run out the door.

However, if you want to make it work for the evening, just add a pair of heels and red lip.

Shorts

Okay, so this look may be more summer appropriate but that doesn’t mean you cannot wear shorts during autumn. For a more sophisticated take on shorts, add a belt to make them stylish and less beachwear. This type of look can work well with a button down top and heels for a stylish night-time look.

Skirts

Whether they are pleated, satin, maxi or mini, skirts are having a moment and are as popular as ever. For an elegant and chic look, wear a maxi skirt with a black belt secured at the waist. You can throw on a jumper to keep out the cold. Or, for something more formal, tuck in a silk blouse and throw on a blazer.

Dress

Dresses and belts are a match made in fashion heaven. But choosing the right belt will depend on the dress. If you want to wear something casual, you can get away with rocking a relatively wide belt. However, for an evening dress, it’s always best to choose something thinner.

To add some definition to your waist, the belt can be the same colour as your dress. This work particularly well for a black belt and black dress.

Blazer

A blazer is one of those pieces that everyone should have in their wardrobe. It’s classy and looks great on everyone. And it works well with a belt. For a monochromatic look, choose one that is the same colour as your blazer. Or if you can simply use a black belt, which always pairs well with different colours.

To add some definition to your waist, try to secure your belt well. And if you don’t want to close your blazer, you don’t have to. You can wear your belt with your trousers and leave your blazer open.

Fashion tips on how to style your belt with your wardrobe