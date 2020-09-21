Boohoo expanding their fashion empire to the Middle East

In Irish fashion news, Boohoo are all set to expand their global fashion empire even further as they get ready to launch themselves into the Middle Eastern market place.

The fast fashion brand which was founded back in 2006 already enjoy a huge market share of the on-line fashion sector. However, fans of the Manchester fashion house in the Gulf region will later this week be able to enjoy the best that Boohoo has to offer with the launch of their new e-commerce website and apps.

The fashion e-tailing group already sports an impressive portfolio of many leading household fashion labels they have built or acquired in recent years. These include includes Boohoo, BoohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, NastyGal, Miss Pap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis and Warehouse.

This new expansion from Boohoo will see them concentrate their efforts in tapping into a wealthy Middle Eastern market place in regions including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Jordan.

Their new exclusive e-commerce website will serve 7 countries in the Gulf region at mena.boohoo.com. This will go live on Wednesday 23rd September where customers will be able to shop for their latest in ladies fashion, menswear, activewear, footwear, accessories as well as beauty items.

Boohoo are also in the process of finalising the last touches to their new mobile shop apps which they hope to launch later this month.

The UK fashion e-tailer will also be teaming up with many established celebrities and personalities in these regions. They will be collaborating with these stars for exclusive fashion collections that are uniquely designed to connect and appeal to all sexes within the Middle Eastern regions.

Boohoo are one of the largest fashion e-tailers in Europe with further plans to expand their organisation with further acquisitions planned to buy out established fashion labels.

With already a huge global audience, they are now one of the fastest growing online retailers who have expanded their empire and fast fashion business with the clever use of influencers and well recognised celebrities.

