Fashion tips to take any outfit from day to night in style

Sometimes a full outfit change is not going to happen. But, when heading out to after work dinner and drinks with your colleagues, you might not want to wear your work clothes.

Luckily, here at Ladies Fashion Ireland we show you a few tricks you can use to upgrade your outfit and make it look brand new.

Wear Versatile Pieces

Before getting dressed in the morning, take some time to consider what pieces can take you from day to night. It may be a good idea to lay out your outfit the night before to save you time in the morning.

Things like plain dresses or jeans and blouses can easily be dressed up. When it comes to taking your outfit from day to night, versatile pieces are key.

Use Statement Earrings

Statement accessories are having a moment right now and none more so than earrings.

So, why not hop on board the trend train and glam up your outfit with stunning chandelier earrings. When worn with a fitted blouse or skirt, this look will take you to cocktails in seconds.

Layer Your Accessories

When you want to take your outfit to the next level, you cannot go wrong with accessories. Jewellery generally plays an important role in how your outfit comes together. If you keep your necklaces minimal throughout the day, try wearing multiple chains for your night-time look.

Keep a few chains or bracelets stored in your handbag so you can simply pop them on and head for after-work drinks.

Swap Out Your Jacket

If your work or college attire usually consists of basic looking pieces, swap your jacket with a statement-making one. You can take your pick from brightly coloured bomber jackets. Or, if sequins are more your thing, go for an embellished coat. A fitted blazer works well over a blouse or fitted trousers.

Your Handbag

This little tip can be a game changer when it comes to updating your outfit. Ditch your roomy tote for a glitzy clutch or side bag instead.

Make sure you store all of your essentials in a pouch so that it will be easier to transition your things into a different bag.

