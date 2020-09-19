The Savage X Fenty Show Vol 2 coming this October

In Irish fashion news, Rihanna has announced that she will be bring back her Savage X Fenty show next month. The 32-year old musician will act as both executive producer and creative director for the show that will be screen on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 2nd October 2020.

This unique programme will showcase her new Savage X Fenty’s Fall 2020 collection. Rihanna’s show will feature performances from Spanish musician Rosalia, American rapper, Travis Scott, Puerto Rican singer and rapper, Bad Bunny, British artist Ella Mai, Miguel, American rapper, Mustard, and American artist, Roddy Ricch.

Expected models who will also star as part of Rihanna’s The Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 show will include Cara Delevingne, Paloma Elsesser and Bella Hadid.

The show will also include a range of celebrity guests that include Willow Smith, Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, , Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé and Jaida Essence Hall.

The show itself has been described by insiders as “high-voltage” and “packed with unexpected pairings which include new styles that push the boundaries of individuality.

Fans of Fenty fashion will be able to purchase goods live as the show airs on on Amazon Fashion and Savage X Fenty’s website.

Fenty which launched in May 2019, gets it’s name from Rihanna’s surname (Robyn Rihanna Fenty) It is part of luxury fashion group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

The Barbadian singer who has raked in millions from her singing and song writing skills also owns her own beauty brand called Fenty Beauty which she founded back in 2017.

Back in July of this year, the talented businesswoman announced that she was launching a skin care brand called “Fenty Skin“.

Fans of Rihanna have less that 2 weeks to wait for the unveiling of what is expected to be a truly special fashion bonanza.

